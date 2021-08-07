Update: Omni Center Evacuation Site is now Closed

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Updating an earlier report on our broadcast. Then Omni Center in Onalaska was operating as an Evacuation Shelter for anyone displaced due to the severe storms this afternoon. As waters have receded, the American Red Cross has closed the Evacuation Center.

If any residents still need assistance due to the storms, flooding or otherwise, please contact the American Red Cross.

American Red Cross Phone: (877) 618-6628 https://www.redcross.org/