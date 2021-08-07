Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp. A regulatory board is scheduled to make a decision this fall about whether to extend a moratorium on the shrimp fishery that is scheduled to end this year.