A few t-storms may linger tonight.

More t-storms moved through…

An arc of t-storms moved northeastward through the Coulee Region this afternoon, producing more heavy rain. These storms have moved on, but a few more isolated to scattered cells are possible this evening. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM as we monitor this latest system. A few storms may linger into early Monday morning. Highs today managed to push into the 80s for some folks.

Quiet weather for Monday…

Partly cloudy skies will bring a pleasant Monday afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Even the humidity will temporarily come down a bit. Enjoy the break, because Tuesday will bring back chance of t-storms. They will likely be scattered, but strong to severe cells are possible.

Warmer weather follows…

Tuesday will bring highs in the upper 8os, and Wednesday and Thursday will remain above average, but some cooling will kick in for Friday and the weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days, but the nettle counts will be lower. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a dry and safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden