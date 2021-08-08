Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, South Korea, and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors have been encouraged by higher U.S. corporate profits and the global spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the delta variant’s spread has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel. Australia’s central bank governor, Philip Lowe, warned Friday the economy is likely to shrink in the quarter ending in September due to renewed virus outbreaks.