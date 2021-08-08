Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women. Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some past Cuomo loyalists, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment fight he probably cannot win. About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign. Nearly all 63 members of the Senate have called for Cuomo to step down or be removed. But Cuomo’s closest allies say they doubt that he will quit.