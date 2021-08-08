Devastated by wildfires, Turkey’s beekeepers see grim future

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s wildfires have left little behind, turning green forests into ashen, barren hills. The destruction is intensely felt by Turkey’s beekeepers, who have lost tens of thousands of hives. They have also lost the pine trees and the insects their bees depend on, a major blow to Turkey’s honey industry. Bees in Turkey’s Mugla province, where wildfires have raged, produced a special honey based on the pines, not flowers. One beekeeper said “homes will be rebuilt, wounds bandaged but nature will not heal for 70-80 years.” Wildfires in Turkey started on July 28 and raged for days, with some still burning Sunday in two provinces. At least eight people have been killed.