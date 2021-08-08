Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,

including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and

Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted,

Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford,

Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and

Vernon.

* Through late tonight.

* Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has resulted in saturated

soils. Additional rounds of rain are expected into tonight, with

high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible with any

storms. The rainfall could quickly result in flash flooding in

these areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&