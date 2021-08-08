Flood ruins Coon Valley baseball field again

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - After flash flooding on Saturday, the Coon Valley community focused on cleaning their homes before tackling bigger projects like Memorial Park baseball field.

Roger Peters lives near the baseball field and only a few inches seeped through to his basement floor.

"People of Coon Valley are kind of used to floods now we do the best we can," Peters said. "We knew it was raining pretty hard and we could see it coming up so when it gets up to that tree line over there that's when we decide to start moving stuff up."

Peters calls Coon Creek floods the "100-year flood that happens every two-to-three years".

He said the damage to his basement could've been worse, but the village installed a lift station that takes excess flood water and pumps it back to the proper septic tank.

He and his wife also installed new drains and sub-pumps to their basement to drain water.

"We're just going to wash it out, hose it down, dry it out and wait for the next one," Peters said.

Westby High School junior Bo Milutinovich was disappointed to see that the baseball field was ruined again.

"There's always a spot for your home field in your heart and when you just continually see it getting destroyed it really just hits you," Milutinovich said. "I looked forward to playing here a lot because I share a lot of memories here and now you see this, it's really disappointing."

Peters blamed the broken dams upstream in Cashton for causing the continuous flooding.

"We'll come back and fix the park up again but it gets a little old when you have to keep doing it over and over and over again," Peters said. "Nothing gets done upstream so they need to figure that out first. Otherwise, we're just going to keep living this all over again."

The United States Department of Agriculture and Natural Conservation Services held a public meeting in June to discuss updates on future watershed and dam plans.