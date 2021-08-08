Homeless count increase attributed to the pandemic

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Couleecap and Independent Living Resources counted 100 people living unsheltered in the La Crosse community.

Couleecap Housing and Community Services Director Kim Cable said the number is bigger than the last count and that the pandemic is the main obstacle.

"We need to make sure people have housing that's a basic need," Cable said. "From there we can start to address other things that are going on in people's lives. It's very difficult to do while people are sleeping on the street."

The pandemic limits shelter capacity.

Cable said pandemic safety recommendations like social distancing and avoiding large gatherings makes it hard to help people living without a roof over their heads.