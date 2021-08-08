Hospitalization risk is highest for individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Unvaccinated communities are the most impacted by the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

Gundersen Health System Vaccine Expert Dr. Raj Naik said he is concerned about low vaccine rates in Western Wisconsin counties in addition to the Southern part of the United States.

39% of Monroe County is fully vaccinated and until that number increases, Dr. Naik said people need to be careful.

"I don't want to be gloom and doom but it is really critical that we keep hammering away on the messaging, keep it simple and just say there are ways to protect ourselves, there are ways to defeat the virus and it has everything to do with getting vaccinated," Dr. Naik said.

He also said Wisconsin is doing well altogether, with lower hospitalization rates overall but areas like Monroe County need to do better for normal life to resume.