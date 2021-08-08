La Crescent Fire Department celebrates 100 years of service

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Fire Department is celebrating their 100 anniversary of providing service to the community. While they hit 100 years in 2020, they are taking 2021 to celebrate because of the pandemic last year.

Mayor Mike Poellinger started on the Fire Department in the 70s when he was just sixteen years old. He said after there was a house fire in his neighborhood where the Fire Department was short handed, some of the neighbors helped move the hoses and other things. That was the start of a junior firefighter program. Mayor Poellinger said while the junior firefighters couldn't really go to fires, they helped out in the station. So that's what he did until he turned 18 which is when he joined the Fire Department and he's been serving the community of La Crescent ever since.

He ran for City Council in the late 80s and eventually became Mayor of La Crescent in 1995.

"Throughout that time not only have things changed within the city, but a lot of things have changed within the Fire Department. Back when I started the Fire Department was actually part of the City Hall building. It was a real narrow garage with two engines in the front and then a couple small pieces of equipment that went out the back through the alley," said Mayor Poellinger.

The push for a new Fire Station came in the late 80s. He explained that the first referendum actually failed. The second he said was more revised and it made it a joint building with the Township.

"The second referendum passed and not only does it have the fire station in it, but it has a community room that is used by both people within the city limits and also people that live in the Township," said Mayor Poellinger.

From there he explained that it went on to purchasing new equipment. Now they have more sufficient equipment and a new fire truck to celebrate their 100 years of service that has space for seven firefighters to go out on a call. Some of the greatest challenges, however, Mayor Poellinger said have come within the last year.

"Our call volume is 400 calls a year. So that's a couple times a day sometimes that you are leaving your work or your house and you're exposed to different things. During the early onset of COVID people were very concerned. 'Are we taking things back home to our family?'," said Mayor Poellinger.

What makes the La Crescent Fire Department unique is that it is a small community where everybody knows everybody.

"I think our success in the Fire Department is just that. That we know people. When there is something that occurs in your own neighborhood, most of us are just a few blocks away so we have a great response time," said Mayor Poellinger.

He said this 100 year celebration is so important because there are many firefighters he looked up to as a young kid and this milestone allows those that are retired to truly celebrate the work and service they put in to their community for so many years. They are a paid on-call department which is different than being a full-volunteer department. He said they have been grateful that when someone retires, typically they can replace them quickly. But the training they have to go through and the service they provide on a daily basis isn't easy.

"We probably have the largest call volume within the County. We have a good relationship with the other County Fire Departments and we rely on them. Because of our relationship with the Metro area, our call volumes will continue to go up. We have an aging population. We have senior housing that has been added which increases call volume," said Mayor Poellinger.

He believes their next big challenge will be getting young people to become firefighters. Shane Eastman is a Captain with the La Crescent Fire Department. He has lived in La Crescent for 15 years and been a firefighter for 10. He said the 100 year celebration means a lot to them as a department. He said what keeps him going every day is the people he is surrounded by.

"The are a great group. That keeps me coming back. Also, it is the helping of our community, of our neighbors. Being here for everybody that lives here. That's what brought me here. But what keeps me here, is the people in the station," said Eastman.

He said celebrating 100 years is a milestone for every organization but especially one steeped in tradition like the La Crescent Fire Department.

"We recognize those more than most," said Eastman.

They held a celebration for their 100 year anniversary on Saturday to honor the firefighters that have served over the years. Before the community joined the celebration, they provided a luncheon for current and retired firefighters. Among those was Bernie Buehler, Fire Chief for 27 years and a part of the La Crescent Fire Department for 42 years.

"We were very blessed. We are kind of in a rural area and a lot of our firefighters back 20 years ago were farm boys and they knew how to work so I was very pleased to be their leader," said Buehler.

He said he always had a great relationship with all the firefighters and he is grateful for that. His Assistant Fire Chief for many years, Marti Welch, he said he owes a huge thank you to for the years of service and support.

"You become part of a family. That's the part I miss a little bit but when I hung it up I said, 'well, this is it, got to move on and they will keep going.' They are doing a good job so we are happy to have that," said Buehler.

When he first came on, he said it was difficult to get funding for some of the equipment and things they have now but he said the community support has been fantastic. Buehler said the 100 year celebration means a lot to all the firefighters and especially him because he has put so much time into the Fire Department. When the calls used to come in for fires, the calls used to go through the Barber Shop so the changes over the years have been huge.

One memory he has is when some firefighters were at home with their children and they would get called out to an emergency, they would drop their kids off with Katy Langen, a wife of one of the firefighters. The Langens lived across the fire station and she would watch them while they were out fighting fires. Katy Langen said the fire department means so much to her family.

"We love the La Crescent fire Department. And the police department. They do a fantastic job and people really don't know everything that the fire department does. They just don't know. They are super and we are lucky to have them all," said Langen.

She said the celebration truly means so much.