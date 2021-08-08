New confidence for Luther with conference switch

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Luther Knights are itching to start the 2021 football season as they will now be playing in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Moving to the Scenic Bluffs gives the team a chance to compete with kids their size.

The Knights join the conference with a solid running game and bring back a veteran offensive line. The upcoming season feels fresh for the Luther squad and the new conference is bringing high morale.

"It’s a real confidence booster. We have a lot of uncertainty of what’s going to happen we have never played these teams before but I think a lot of us are going into these games feeling confident knowing that we can win," said Luther C/DE Gavin Proudfoot.

"Mentally for the kids it helps a ton but physically I mean we have been able to be in games in the first half with a lot of schools that have been larger than us and then in the second half when we are still playing office same guys the war of attrition really took it’s toll so just playing against other schools and other teams that are facing the same situation is going to be beneficial I think," said head coach Matthew Schiebel.

Luther's start to the season will be on the 20th when the host Blair-Taylor.