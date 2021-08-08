One dead in Houston County crash

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Prior Lake, Minnesota man is killed in an early morning crash Saturday between Hokah and Caledonia.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road.

A southbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Jacob Quentin Schiffner, 21, collided with a northbound semi driven by Aaron Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa.

Schiffner died at the scene. Souhrada had non-life threatening injuries, but wasn't taken in for medical treatment.

The state patrol noted that the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, La Crescent Police, Caledonia Ambulance, and Caledonia Fire assisted at the scene.