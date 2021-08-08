River Flood Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…The river will continue to rise and possibly reach

flood stage Tuesday.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

