Several roads closed in Vernon County due to high water

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Several roads in Vernon County are closed Sunday due to water over the pavement due to the weekend's rains.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the following roads were closed as of Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.:

State Highway 56-Down to one lane between County S and County SS near Viola

Highway 162-Closed from Wing Hollow Road to Dodson Hollow Road. Also between Cty. K and Hunder Coulee Rd.

Main St.-By Chaseburg, between Hwy. 162 and Schwartz Lane.

Spring Coulee Rd.-Closed from County P to Hegge Rd. near Coon Valley

Seelyburg Rd.-Closed between Crops Rd. and W. Lawton Dr. near La Farge

County Road P-Water over the bridge between Wolf Valley Rd. and Hwy. 131

Winchel Valley Rd.-Water over the bridge

County Road S-Sheriff's office said the bridge is compromised at E. Bloomingdale Rd. and not passable.

Authorities remind people of the dangers of driving into floodwaters.

The Coon Valley Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that late Saturday night they had to rescue two people who were trapped in a vehicle stuck in the water on Hwy. 162 near Petticoat Junction in the Town of Hamburg.

Crews got live jackets on both people, helped them from the vehicle and through the waist-deep water to safety.

Both were checked by medical technicians and released.

