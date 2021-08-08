Severe weather possible today

Another active weather day is in store for the Coulee region as a surface boundary will trigger additional rounds of thunderstorms. The main threat will be for flash flooding in areas that have already seen heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area until Sunday at 10 a.m. There will also be the potential for large hail, and damaging winds, and an isolated thunderstorm.

An all-time daily rainfall record was set Saturday at the KLSE airport with 5.59" inches of rain. Records date back to 1872.

The active weather pattern continues into Monday and Tuesday. Dew points will also be high which will make it feel very uncomfortable outdoors. We will be fine tuning the details so stay tuned and have the WXOW weather app on hand.

