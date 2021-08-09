American Red Cross helping those displaced by flood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The American Red Cross is helping local families impacted by the recent flooding.

The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Omni Center for people displaced by the flooding. According to organizers, many of the families have other places to stay for the time being. The Red Cross still provided them with food, water, and clean-up kits.

While the shelter is closed now, the Red Cross is on standby if it needs to reopen.

It has been a busy summer for the organization, helping with the wildfires in the West, recent tornado damage, and now severe flooding.

"We're there and we're helping them provide this assistance to them and start them on their road to recovery," Executive Director of the American Red Cross Kyle Kriegl said. "This is to get folks back on their feet after a disaster like this."

The Red Cross is also looking for disaster volunteers locally, those interested can sign up on their website.

Those who still need assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS.