Brawl over scarce fuel in Lebanon turns deadly, 1 killed

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese media say one man was killed when a brawl at a gas station in the country’s north over scarce fuel turned deadly. The National News Agency says the violence erupted on Monday and involved knives and guns. Severe shortages of fuel have hit small Mideast nation, prompting long queues at gas stations and plunging the country, dependent on private generators for power, into long hours of darkness. The shortages are blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the inability of the cash-strapped government to secure deliveries. The crisis was made worse when the government decided to reduce subsidies on fuel amid a deepening financial crisis unfolding since 2019.