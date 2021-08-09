Bridges out, roads closed due to high water in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Several bridges are out or compromised along with a number of roads remaining closed after heavy rains over the weekend caused widespread flooding in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office provided an updated list of closed roads as of late Monday morning.

The roads affected are:

County Road P in several places. This includes bridges out between Ofte Ln. and Traastad Ln. in the Town of Coon. There's also water over the road at the bridge between Wolf Valley Road and Highway 131. in Stark Township and between Highway 131 and Cut Off Rd. in the Town of Whitestown.

County Road S has two bridge issues. The bridge at County Road P in Clinton Township is compromised and closed. There's also a bridge out at E. Bloomingdale Road in Webster Township.

Eide Rd. in the Town of Coon is listed as passable but not advised by the sheriff's office.

Hilltop Rd. in the Town of Bergen is closed in both directions with water over the road.

Cleanup is underway on Moilien Hill Rd. in the Town of Coon where there was a mudslide/trees on the road south of S809 Moilien Hill Rd.

Seelyburg Rd. near La Farge has water over the road between Crops Rd. and W. Lawton Dr.

Spring Coulee Road in the Town of Coon has several sections closed. There's a bridge out between E5599 Spring Coulee Rd. and Nerison Rd. There is also a rock/mudslide west of E6699 Spring Coulee Rd. The bridge just west of Eide Rd. is compromised and closed. A bridge by Yule Ln. is also compromised but passable for emergencies according to the sheriff's office.

State Hwy. 162/S. Main St. in Chaseburg is closed due to water on the roadway-Lower Chaseburg is back underwater.

Tunnelville Rd. in the Town of Stark is closed with water over the road just west of Hwy. 131.

Authorities remind people to not drive past barricades or around road closed signs. They recommend the phrase, "Turn around, don't drown".