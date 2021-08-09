China’s wandering elephants may finally be heading home

BEIJING (AP) — An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to keep the elephants safe and have used food to steer them away from populated areas. The 14 Asian elephants were guided across a river on Sunday night and are now in more suitable habitat. They are still about 125 miles from the reserve where they live, but a path was being opened for them to move back to the reserve. Asian elephants are a protected species and number about 300 in China.