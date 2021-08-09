Crazy Dave’s Auto Repair finds new home, overcomes obstacles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many businesses struggled during the pandemic, but one local auto shop faced those challenges and then some. Crazy Dave's Auto Repair now has a new home on the north side of La Crosse after being forced to leave their old location.

"I'm not going to deny it. It was extremely rough," said Dave Willette. "Real rough. I almost closed the doors several times, but I'm a survivor. I'm going to keep pushing."

Dave Willette is the owner of Crazy Dave's Auto Repair, which he started a little over six years ago by himself after discovering his love for vehicles. Dave said he also owes his work to his late father, who he says would proudly be standing by his side if he were here today.

He and his wife Christina agree that there is no better name for the business because Dave has always been a little bit crazy.

“I don’t know if there is any other name that’s best for him," said Christina Willette. "It definitely has stuck with him throughout these many years for a reason, and it’s doing him really well in this business too because that name is pretty memorable.”

But he's a crazy one-man band who does it all and with a lot of dedication.

“He will be here until after hours if he needs to do something," said Christina. "He’ll get up early in the morning to come into work, to be able to get something done that he promised a customer.”

Dave said it's no more than just doing what he loves.

"You got to find your spot- what you enjoy, and I discovered that I liked working on vehicles and that was my passion."

While Crazy Dave loves the work, it hasn't been a joy ride these past couple of years because of the COVID pandemic on top of the stress of finding a new location for the shop.

“The state wanted to move me because they’re wanting to put a round-about in and I went through thick and thin trying to find a place," said Dave. "Looked at several places. Couple places almost closed the deal on and it just didn’t feel right or something wasn’t correct so I just kept moving around trying to find a place that I could call home.”

Even with every bump in the road that the Willette's faced, they overcame it, finding the right place on the north side in what used to be TC's Auto.

“There was a reason why we got this building," said Christina. "There was a reason why this one became available. There’s a reason why Mike decided ‘hey Dave deserves this. It is time for me to retire.’”

Crazy Dave said he's finally able to take a calming breath after a long road of fighting for the business that he started on his own from the ground up.

“I’m content for now. You work through it. You just keep pushing. Cause you're going to make yourself stronger and better."