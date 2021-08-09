Davis brothers return to La Crosse for youth camp

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Wisconsin Badger basketball players and La Crosse Central grads, Johnny and Jordan Davis are back in town for the first ever David Brothers Basketball Camp.

The camp gives young athletes in the community get the chance to learn from two of the best hoopers to ever play in the area.

The brothers say it's surreal to host a camp and have all these young kids eager to learn from them.

"This is what I started doing as soon as I started playing basketball. My dad making sure fundamentals of the game, you always got to work on those no matter how old you are but its always good to start it while you are young. I am just so thankful I am able to give these kids the opportunity to get better," said Johnny Davis.

This was the first ever Davis brothers camp and they plan to do it annually.