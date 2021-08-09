Epstein fund, closing shop, sends up to $125M to 135+ people

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein is finishing its work after announcing it has paid nearly $125 million to over 135 individuals. The announcement came Monday from Jordana Feldman, administrator of the Epstein Victims Compensation Program. In a release, the fund said 92 percent of 150 eligible applicants for compensation accepted offers. The fund said payouts were generally processed and paid within two to three months. Feldman says each claimant was heard in a safe space where they could share intimate, personal and often harrowing accounts of what they endured.