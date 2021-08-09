Expansion to La Crosse Center on track for November completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The $42 million expansion to the La Crosse Center is on track for completion in November.

The first event in the upgraded Center is anticipated to be around the first of December.

The construction process began on December 13, 2019, at a groundbreaking event. Nearly two years later, the initial timeline placed on construction is nearing its end with the construction plans on schedule.

Brent Smith, President of the La Crosse Center Board of Directors, is excited for the expansion to surprise and bring pride to the community. Additionally, Smith emphasized how experiencing the river in the venue was a focal point for the design of the expansion.

"If you stand up there now in that building, and look out there, you almost feel like you're over the river. It's terrific - I don't think anyone in the state is going compare with that."

When discussing the various amenities, Smith provided insight on a late-edition to the plans: a rooftop terrace.

"I think that's going to be a surprise for people. You'll be able to stand out on the terrace, look out towards the city and out [towards the river]. It's going to be very heavily used."

Construction on Second Street in front of the La Crosse Center aims to finish this month.

The La Crosse Center events will follow their COVID protocols, if needed, for future events.