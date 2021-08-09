Goyette sworn-in as new La Crosse Co. Clerk of Courts

Judge Ramona Gonzalez (left) swears-in Kelly Goyette (right) as La Crosse County's new Clerk of Courts.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kelly Goyette assumed the role of Clerk of Courts on Monday morning in front of friends, family, and colleagues.

Goyette takes over for Pam Radtke. Radtke retired on Monday after 43 years in the role. The new Clerk of Courts was appointed by the five circuit judges of La Crosse County.

Over the past four years, Goyette has worked in the clerk's office, most recently as an administrative clerk. She believes her life experiences up until now have prepared her for this role.

"I feel like the skills I've built, being involved in the local Jaycees as well as the careers that I've had throughout the community, I've always been vested in this community and this is just another way to give back," said Goyette.

Goyette will take over for Radtke, whose term expires in January of 2023.

The clerk of courts works closely with the five circuit judges on carrying out daily court actions. The Clerk of Court's office is responsible for handling all cases filed in circuit court, jury management, court budgets, and administration.