Gundersen reopens COVID-19 unit in La Crosse as Delta variant cases rise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said Monday that it is reopening its COVID-19 unit based on the increase in the number of cases of the Delta variant happening in the community.

It had closed the unit in April.

A release from Gundersen said that its regional critical access hospitals are also preparing to see more COVID-19 patients.

The move comes as the area sees a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. In a statement, Gundersen said that while its case numbers aren't as high as 2020, "the trends are concerning."

Gundersen said getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect a person against COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, or death. As other medical professionals and Gundersen staff have pointed out, those who haven't been vaccinated are at the highest risk for getting COVID-19 along with the potential for severe complications from the virus.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 12 or older at Gundersen with all three approved COVID-19 vaccines are available for patients.

Walk-in appointments are available at Gundersen's Onalaska clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The vaccines are also available to those who come in to the Onalaska Family Medicine for scheduled appointments. Starting this week, it is also available during Onalaska Pediatrics appointments and soon during primary care appointments at Gundersen's other regional clinic locations.

Adult Gundersen patients can walk-in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can walk-in or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment.

Patients under age 18 need a parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.