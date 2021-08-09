Holmen football has more kids than ever before

HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Viking football program is prepping for a full fall season after having a successful alternate season in the spring.

Something new to the program is the size. Holmen is already the biggest school in the area and now, so is their football team.

With over 120 kids in the program this season, it adds responsibility to the coaching staff and the senior class, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm glad everyone is coming out. Good stuff. It just means that for the seniors we got a lot more to do to help lead everybody," said senior Elliot Hess.

"Biggest team we've ever had with almost 120 guys out for football. We've got 24 seniors, a great group of guys and everybody is just hungry to go out and play," added head coach Travis Kowalski.

The big Viking squad will open the season on the road against Chippewa Falls on Thursday, August 19th.