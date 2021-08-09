Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army announce food distribution day Aug. 13

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army of La Crosse County plan another food distribution day this coming Friday, August 13.

Both organizations are continuing their combined food distribution events they've held since early this year.

This Friday's drive-through event lets people pick up food boxes at the Salvation Army Warehouse from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The warehouse is at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse.

The boxes are free and available for anyone in the community. All that's needed is an ID.

The Salvation Army said in a statement announcing the event that more than 40 percent of the county's nearly 47,000 households come close to financial insecurity. One of the goals of this event is to help combat those numbers.

Since the distributions began in March, the events provided more than 650 households over 40,000 pounds of fresh and frozen food.