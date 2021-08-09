Indiana man accused of supplying gun that killed Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged an Indiana man with purchasing and then illegal supplying the semi-automatic handgun used in a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and another severely wounded. Prosecutors said Monday that 29-year-old Jamel Danzy is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, Indiana, in March and then providing it to an Illinois resident who Danzy knew could neither buy nor possess guns because a felony conviction. They say the person who received it was in a vehicle from which someone shot the officers Saturday night during a traffic stop and that the same gun was recovered from the person by arresting officers.