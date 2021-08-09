It’s a good day to read a book

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - It happens every August 9th, but you might not know about it - National Book Lovers Day.

It's an unofficial holiday designed to set aside time to read.

We asked Barry McKnight who works for the La Crosse Public Library why people who already love books, known as bibliophiles, need a special day. "I think there's always a perception that somehow reading has faded away or something like that," said McKnight. "And, it's really not the case."

McKnight says that's true, especially during the pandemic. "People can get saturated being online, watching the news, listening to the radio. And, you need some time to kind of set yourself aside. Also, a lot of people during the pandemic, sort of, viewed that as an opportunity, maybe, to improve parts of their lives and reading more is one of them."

Barnes & Noble store manager John Hoppe says reading a book is "a perfect escapism." Reading a book, he says, can take you to any time, any place and any culture." And there's an interest in reading. Hoppe says much of the traffic in his store is if focused on buying a book. "That customer is alive and well."

Hoppe says of book lovers, "it's our day. So, we should rejoice!"