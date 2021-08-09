Local “LEGO Masters” share moment in the spotlight

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A pair of local favorites are still in the running to become the next "LEGO Masters" champions. Caleb and Jacob Schilling are among a handful of teams left on the competitive building show vying for a six-figure top prize.

It's an effort that's been building, brick by little brick, for much of the last two decades.

"I was going through a photo album not that long ago, and I found a picture where we are literally one and a half years old, and we're not playing with Duplo, but we're playing with like the next size up, still a Lego product," said Caleb Schilling.

A product of that childhood, the now 22-year-old twins are putting their skills to the ultimate test for $100,000 on network television.

"To be finally respected for being the kid who plays with Lego in his parents basement... it's gotten my brother and I very far," Caleb added.

Having graduated from Luther High School in 2017, the inseparable pair went their separate ways for college but were held together by their love of the little bricks. Already known in the Lego community, the brothers said they were approached about competing on the first season of "LEGO Masters" but couldn't stack school and showbiz.

The pandemic, however, actually made the decision to take on season two a snap.

"We had the opportunity to take classes online, so we're like, 'We could probably make this work," said Caleb. "It wasn't that simple, but we did end up making it work."

"And we graduated," Jacob added. "So, we made it work."

No word yet how well they made it work. Audiences will have to stay tuned Tuesday nights at 7 for that. "LEGO Masters" also streams on Hulu the following day.

"One last hurrah together," said Jacob. Caleb added, "And, what a hurrah it was."

News 19 would like to add our congratulations to Caleb, who got married this past weekend, and Jacob who soon begins a new job in Ohio.