Man fined, loses DNR privileges for killing elk in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Charges were settled Monday against a man charged with illegally killing an elk in Jackson County where there's an ongoing effort to bring elk back to the area.

Jesse Hafenstein, from Columbus, Wisconsin, pleaded no contest Monday to unlawful hunting of elk. He was ordered to pay fines, costs, and restitution totaling more than $6,200. He also lost all DNR privileges for five years.

It was during the 2018 gun deer season that the DNR said Hafenstein shot and killed a cow elk wearing a blaze orange GPS tracking collar. Other members of the hunting party say they tried to convince him to report it to the DNR, but he refused, and went home.