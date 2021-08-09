Medical Monday: Social determinants of health

(WXOW) - The phrase 'social determinants of health' has received more and more buzz in the medical world.

Dr. Kim Briedenbach of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday morning to discuss the meaning of the phrase and why it's so important to understand.

Social determinants of health refers to all of the non health situations that impact people's health. Factors like access to food, transportation, quality of housing, employment, or education are all considered social determinants. These different factors can have both positive and negative impacts on a person.

Find more health news here.

Dr. Briedenbach said it's part of the reason why two people can have the same disease but have very different results.

"For example, somebody has diabetes, but they are struggling with food. They might choose to eat things like rice or pasta because those things are more affordable for them, but those things are not the best food option," said Dr. Briedenbach.

Health care providers like Gundersen Health System and others in the area are beginning to ask more of these questions on regular basis.

"You may start to be asked these questions when you come into the clinic or via MyChart or electronic access," said Dr. Briedenbach.

Dr. Briedenbach added that they are using this new information to connect patients to community resources for help.