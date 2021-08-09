Minneapolis police offer $180K reward in shootings of 3 kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department is offering $180,000 for information about the separate shootings of three children this spring.

The three children are 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

Police say they were unintended targets of alleged gun violence between rival gangs. Ladavionne survived. Trinity and Aniya both died.

The $180,000 reward is being offered through the state’s Spotlight on Crime fund and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

It's the largest reward in the history of Spotlight on Crime. A billboard campaign featuring the reward will go up this week.