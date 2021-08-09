Puerto Rico issues a record 1,749 tickets in rally crackdown

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico have issued a record 1,749 traffic tickets against those who participated in a street rally. It was organized by a motorcycle enthusiast known as “King Charlie,” who accused police of unfairly harassing participants and causing some to crash. Sunday’s event was organized via social media and police said that they awaited for participants as they arrived in the central mountain town of Cidra. Images González posted on social media showed scores of motorcycles and scooters parked densely along the side of the highway. Tickets were issued for infractions including speeding and illegal use of cellphones.