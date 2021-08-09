Quieter weather today in the Coulee region
Today's Forecast
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through the morning hours. We will have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with temperatures warming into the 80s. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s. Take breaks and stay hydrated if you are outside.
Storm Chances Return
We are watching a potential severe weather setup for Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Coulee region. The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather eastern portions of the region. A marginal risk exists for the rest of the region. Threats include heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Another round of severe weather is also possible on Wednesday.
Extended Outlook
Sunshine and cooler temperatures will be in store by the end of the week.
River Flood Warnings around the area...
Rising river levels have prompted River Flood Warnings for Black River and Kickapoo River locations:
Back River at Black River Falls until Tuesday afternoon
Kickapoo River at La Farge until Monday morning
Kickapoo River at Viola until Tuesday morning
Kickapoo River at Readstown until Tuesday afternoon
Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove until Wednesday morning
Kickapoo River at Gays Mills until Thursday morning
Kickapoo River at Steuben until Thursday afternoon
MORE: NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERTS
WXOW will keep you updated on this storm and how it will affect any travel plans during all of our newscasts-Daybreak, Midday, Live at Five, the 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.
You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.
Check the latest travel conditions for Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa here
TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt