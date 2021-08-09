Some white-tailed deer test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

(WAOW) -- Studies by the United States Department of Agriculture show some white-tailed deer have been exposed to COVID-19.

Blood samples from white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania were tested for COVID-19 antibodies from January 2020 through January 2021, according to the USDA. Out of 481 samples collected from deer, 33 percent had COVID-19 antibodies. However, none of those deer populations showed signs of illness because of COVID-19.

"It is important to note that this surveillance was designed to determine exposure of deer to SARS-CoV-2 in their natural environment," the USDA says in a release. "It was not designed to determine whether the deer were replicating and shedding SARS-CoV-2."

The USDA says this finding is not unexpected since there are so many deer that often come into close contact with people.

The USDA is working with other government agencies like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to figure out the next steps.