Swiss man and Nigerian are abducted in southwest Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security forces are searching for a Swiss man and his Nigerian colleague after the pair were abducted by gunmen in the country’s southwest. Ogun state police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said the two were abducted on Saturday after visiting a local farm. Police killed two of the kidnappers but the others escaped with their captives. The Swiss foreign ministry said Sunday night it is aware of a kidnapping based on media reports. Nigeria has seen an increase in abductions for ransom by gunmen, with nearly 1,000 people kidnapped in the last six months. Most of them are children taken in mass abductions from schools.