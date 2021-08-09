T-storms will follow for your Tuesday.

More t-storms moved through…

After a few days of heavy rain and severe t-storms, it was nice to see a break from the storms. An isolated brief shower or two popped up around midday, but we are headed for a dry and mild night. Highs today were in mostly in the 80s and humidity remained quite high.

Approaching storm system on Tuesday…

After we start off with patchy and possibly dense fog, expect a moderate chance of t-storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move in and t-storms are likely to develop. The ingredients are there for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an “Enhanced” level 3 risk of severe weather for Tuesday into Tuesday evening. It will include the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and even a possible tornado or two. Stay weather aware for Tuesday.

Some storms may redevelop for Wednesday, and there is a level 1 “Marginal” risk of severe t-storms. Keep it tuned to News 19 for updates.

Cooler weather follows…

Humidity will drop off later this week through early next week and more comfortable readings below normal readings will develop. Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees will make for great outdoor weather.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days, and ragweed will be a part of the forecast climbing into the medium category by Wednesday. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a pleasant night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden