Them Coulee Boys release new album on new record label

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire folk-grass band 'Them Coulee Boys' have released their fourth album, titled "Namesake." But the album isn't the only thing that's new; they have also created their own independent record label, called Some Fun Records.

Guitarist and vocalist for the band Soren Staff said they started working on Namesake after canceling all of their shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



After writing a series of brand-new songs, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to record the album. But Staff said when they asked for $36,000, they received more than $80,000 from friends, family, and fans. With the money, he said they were able to create their own record label for the album.



According to Staff, the independent label allowed them complete creative control over the record.

"I think the biggest thing about Some Fun records is just a story of a small band,' he said. "We started at a small summer camp as councilors. We played in a basement, and never really thought that we'd be able to make a career out of this. It was a dream, and it's become a career for us."

Namesake is out now at local record stores as well as streaming platforms.