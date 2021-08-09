Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

NEW YORK (AP) — Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations. The New York Times reports Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general’s investigation. She wrote in her resignation letter that she has “ reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time.” Kaplan was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up and cofounder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which aids women who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.