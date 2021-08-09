UPDATE: Wind speeds in Boscobel tornado upgraded, now strongest in Wisconsin since 2008

UPDATE (WKOW) — The National Weather Service has upgraded the wind speeds in Boscobel’s EF-3 tornado from 160 mph from 150 mph.

This makes it the strongest tornado in Wisconsin since January 2008, when a twister with similar winds touched down in Kenosha.

NWS also updated the track to traveling 10.5 miles and a width of 1,100 yards.

UPDATE (WKOW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed another tornado in southern Wisconsin Saturday evening, bringing the total to two.

NWS reported an EF1 tornado north of Highland, damaging a couple barns.

According to the agency, the tornado traveled 7.8 miles between 5:09 p.m. and 5:24 p.m. with a maximum width of 50 yards and winds peaking at 90 mph.

(WKOW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed one tornado touched down near Boscobel in the storms that hit southern Wisconsin Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, an EF3 tornado touched down, causing significant damage as it moved east.

The agency said the tornado traveled 9.7 miles between 4:29 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. They estimate the winds peaked at 150 mph and the tornado had a maximum width of 1000 yards.

NWS reported no injuries connected to the tornado.