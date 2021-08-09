UW Health debunks myths about COVID-19 and kids

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - As this school year approaches, health experts are debunking common COVID-19 myths about kids before they head back to the classroom.

Dr. Sabrina Butteris with UW Health Pediatrics said this is the time people need to think clearly and try to filter out what is true and what is false in order to make informed decisions on school safety.

Some myths she sees are vaccines not being safe, and that kids don't get seriously ill from COVID-19. However, Butteris thinks the most common myths have to do with masking.

"We know that masks are safe. We know that they're made of breathable material where things like carbon dioxide and oxygen flow back and forth, so kids and adults don't retain carbon dioxide from wearing regular masks that we would have kids go to school with," Butteris said.

She concluded that having masks universally worn in a school setting during the pandemic is the safest things we can do for our kids.

More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.