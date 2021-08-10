Attorneys for school shooter want pretrial hearings closed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the suspect in a 2018 Florida high school massacre want a judge to bar news outlets and the public from all pretrial hearings. Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz told a judge Tuesday that his right to an impartial jury will be irrevocably harmed if certain evidence is made public before jurors are seated. Prosecutors and attorneys representing the news media said Florida law requires pretrial hearings be open unless the defense can show specifically why a particular piece of evidence should be hidden. Judge Elizabeth Scherer seemed skeptical of the defense arguments, but said she would not rule until next week.