Skip to Content

Bangladesh vaccinating Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

New
12:38 am National news from the Associated Press

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies have started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the camps. The delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, and the international Red Crescent said a national positivity rate of around 30% indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar for years. Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations for the Rohingya.  are too fearful to return home.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content