Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles shoppers were startled to see a bear cub browsing the offerings inside a supermarket last weekend. Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs grocery store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley. After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walks out the front doors. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart. The department says the bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest.