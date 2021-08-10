BREAKING NEWS: Sources: Ron Kind not running for re-election

Rep. Kind is holding a 3 p.m. news conference in La Crosse. Watch it here. News app viewers can see it here.

UPDATE: Rep. Ron Kind today said that he's not running again for Congress.

Standing in front of Roosevelt Elementary where he kicked off his first campaign 26 years ago, he announced that this would be his last term in Washington.

He put it simply, "I've run out of gas."

He later said of representing the people of the 3rd Congressional District that it was "unquestionably the greatest honor of my life."

But he said that his political career wasn't going to be his whole life which is why he announced his departure from Congress.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several sources are saying that after spending nearly a quarter-century in Congress, Representative Ron Kind won't seek another term in office.

Politico.com first published the news that Kind won't run in 2022. Other media outlets including WisPolitics.com also said sources said Kind isn't running for another term.

The move comes after a close race in 2020 where he beat Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden by less than three points.

Kind was first elected to Congress in 1996.

Since then, Kind has run unopposed in the general election just once – in 2016.

He has won by as much as 44 points (1998) and by as few as 3 points (2010).

Kind currently serves on the Committee on Ways and Means, a spot he has held since 2011.

He is a La Crosse native who played quarterback for Harvard in college. He worked for former Wisconsin Senator William Proxmire in Washington while he was in college. After that, Kind worked in law including as a prosecutor in the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office before his election to Congress.

When he is not in Washington, Kind and his wife still live in La Crosse.