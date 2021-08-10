County-Wide Disaster Declaration signed for Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - As the physical cleanup and repair of bridges and roads continues, Vernon County starts the process of gathering the financial costs of the weekend rains that left behind plenty of damage.

On Monday, Vernon County Administrator Cari Redington signed a County-Wide Disaster Declaration. A county spokesperson said the move establishes some avenues for recovery and reimbursement for public infrastructure.

Members of the county's Emergency Management are starting to gather damage costs from municipalities in the county.

The county advises that property owners and farmers have different avenues for recovery. People can either call their insurance company or call Vernon County Emergency Management's Damage Assessment Line at 608-637-5294. They can also fill out a form on the county's website. Follow this link to go to the form.

Farmers who either lost crops or livestock or had flood damage should call the Farm Service Agency at 608-637-2183 ext. 2. They'll need the following information: