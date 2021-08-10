Dangerous Heat and Thunderstorms expected today in the Coulee region

Hot and Stormy Tuesday

We are watching a potential severe weather setup for this afternoon and evening in the Coulee region. The time frame would be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The SPC has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather across southeastern portions of the region. A slight risk exists for central portions of the region. A marginal risk exists for western portions of the region. Threats include heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Another round of severe weather is also possible on Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware and have a severe weather safety plan.

The combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will cause heat index values to be dangerously high in the lower 100s. If you are headed outside this afternoon, make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.

Dry and Cooler Late Week

Sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s will be in store by the end of the week.