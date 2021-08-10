Dozens of deadly fires devour Algeria’s northern forests

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Firefighters and residents armed with simple tools battled a rash of forest fires in northern Algeria. The North African nation’s interior minister said Tuesday that the fires have killed at least six people in the mountainous Kabyle region. He blamed “criminal hands” for some of the blazes. Other areas of Algeria also had active wildfires. The Civil Protection authority said on Algerian radio that a total of seven people had died, six in Kabyle. It counted 41 blazes in 18 regions, as of Monday night. The online media outlet TSA said up to 11 people had been killed in the blazes, including those in Kabyle.